Tourism Awareness Week 2024 to Focus on Tourism and Peace: Out of Many, One Love

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Ministry of Tourism, its public bodies, and industry partners will seek to emphasise tourism’s critical role in fostering cross-cultural collaboration and global unity, as they observe Tourism Awareness Week (TAW) 2024 from September 22-28, under the theme “Tourism and Peace: Out of Many, One Love”.

This year’s theme matches the UN Tourism global theme for World Tourism Day. This day is celebrated every year on September 27. The theme is “Tourism and Peace.”

Value of Tourism in Jamaica

Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, described Tourism Awareness Week 2024 as an opportunity to celebrate the transformative power of tourism.

“Tourism is not just an economic driver for Jamaica but a bridge between cultures. It creates an intercultural dialogue that breaks down barriers and promotes understanding,” said Minister Bartlett. “The theme ‘Tourism and Peace: Out of Many, One Love’ encapsulates the essence of Jamaica—a vibrant blend of cultures that unites both locals and visitors in a shared love for humanity,” he added.

Catalyst For Peace

Director of Tourism, Donovan White, echoed the tourism minister’s sentiments, adding that: “The events for Tourism Awareness Week 2024 will showcase how the sector can act as a catalyst for peace both locally and globally. Through tourism, Jamaica has the opportunity to lead the way in creating a world where peace is not just an aspiration but a tangible reality.”

Tourism Week Activities

Thanksgiving Church Service

The week will officially begin with a Thanksgiving Church Service. It will take place at the Family Church on the Rock Montego Bay on Sunday, September 22. The activities will continue with the unveiling of a mural on Monday, September 23, along Peters Lane, Downtown Kingston. This mural, inspired by the TAW theme, will show how tourism can bring people together. It promotes a shared love for humanity across cultures.

On Wednesday, September 25, students from Tourism Action Clubs (TAC) across the island will gather for a special TAW Youth Forum. This dynamic event will explore how tourism fosters peace and unity. The forum will also be augmented by a Speaker Series and Storytelling Competition for TAC members in schools island-wide, giving students a platform to share their vision for a more peaceful world through tourism.

Savour Jamaica

The following day, Thursday, September 26, will feature Savour Jamaica, a culinary event at the Artisan Village in Falmouth, Trelawny. This celebration of Jamaican cuisine, under the theme “Out of Many, One Pot, One Love,” will bring together food vendors and chefs from across the island to showcase authentic Jamaican dishes, highlighting how gastronomy tourism connects people through a shared love of food.

“Out of Many, One Love” Concert

The week’s activities will culminate with the “Out of Many, One Love” Concert at Devon House on Friday, September 27. This event, marking World Tourism Day, will be hosted by Jenny Jenny. Plus, will feature performances by Jesse Royal, Lila Ike and DBurnz with music by DJ Kurt Riley. The concert will bring together the public, tourism partners, and stakeholders for an evening of cultural exchange and celebration.

Minister Bartlett will join other global tourism leaders including officials from UN Tourism in marking World Tourism Day 2024 in Tbilisi, Georgia. “Peace is more than just the absence of conflict; it is harmony, acceptance, and mutual understanding. Jamaica’s tourism industry is not only a pillar of economic growth but also a force for global peace. By fostering the free flow of people and ideas across borders, tourism builds bridges of understanding and acceptance,” Minister Bartlett expressed.