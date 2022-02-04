Tips for Filing a Property Damage Claim

The United States is a unique environment, and as a result, natural disasters like hurricanes and wildfires happen often. According to surveys, catastrophic natural disasters cause property damage worth $1–$147 million on average. For this reason, more than 90% of Americans have opted to protect their future by enrolling in a house insurance policy.

Homeowners’ insurance plans often cover the inside and outside of a home, loss or theft of personal belongings, and personal liability for damages to others. Not only that, but all mortgage firms want confirmation of insurance coverage for the full or fair market value of a property before making a loan or financing a residential real estate transaction.

Your home insurance should cover any major damage in case of an incident. Still, unfortunately, some insurance companies tend to reject a client’s request by dismissing, diminishing, or even misinterpreting their policy. To avoid that kind of situation, we have prepared a few tips that will increase the chances of approval for a property damage claim.

Fill Out the Form Properly

Paperwork is a particular component of any formal procedure that a firm may use to deny a request. So to ensure that your property damage claim will be approved, you need to make sure that you filled in the form completely and accurately.

When filling out the Proof of Loss, be as exact and specific as possible because the insurance provider will use it to determine the amount of compensation you require. Also, try and fill out the form before the deadline set by the insurer and if difficulties arise, contact your insurance agent.

Ask for Professional Help

As mentioned above, over 90% of Americans apply for homeowner insurance, but almost 45% of them do not know what it entails. Knowing a company’s policy can get you multiple benefits and vice versa. The internet is a good source for educating yourself on the topic, but it might be a bit hard to get a reliable source that fits your exact situation.

Considering that we are dealing with legal and technical issues in this case, the best tip is to reach a professional by accessing a URL that has the information you need. In this way, you can consult with an experienced agent who will walk you through the chosen insurance policy and guide you in filling out the documentation.

Keep Track of Your Belongings

Statements and paperwork play an important legal part in your claim because they inform your insurance company of the damage, but hard evidence makes a big difference. Bringing concrete proof to the table will also increase the validity of your damage claim.

The first step is to take an inventory of all personal belongings in your house so you can be prepared in case of losses. After completing the list, you can start taking photos of the damaged pieces, preferably multiple pictures and from different angles.

Look for Receipts and Warranties

Now that you have gathered the documents, the inventory, and the photos, it might still not be enough. There are still insurance companies that cannot complete the process of property damage payoff without some sort of item receipt.

TVs, refrigerators, and automobiles, for example, require more solid documentation, such as a receipt or warranty because they are large expensive items. If you need help filing a property claim, be sure to contact a professional to help you get the payout you need.