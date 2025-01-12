The Powerful Legacy of Marcus Garvey: Advocating for Exoneration

MIAMI – With only a little over a week before the end of President Biden’s term, a renowned group continues to advocate for the posthumous exoneration of the Pan-African leader Marcus Mosiah Garvey. In the latest episode of the Thrivin’ in Color podcast, host Camry Brown sits down with the Founder & Chair of the Center for Global Africa (CGA), Professor Ezrah Aharone and the Director of Global Partnerships at the CGA Alicia Clark.

In a powerful and enlightening conversation, professor Aharone and Alicia discuss the life and legacy of Marcus Garvey and the ongoing efforts for his exoneration.

During the episode, professor Aharone and Alicia examine the historical context of Garvey’s conviction and sentencing. Professor Aharone highlights Garvey’s significance and why his legacy remains crucial in contemporary society.

Alicia, who also serves as co-chair of the Garvey Exoneration Delaware Campaign and producer of The Garvey Legacy Film Project, shares the importance of revisiting Garvey’s case and addressing the systematic oppression that led to his conviction.

“I am honored to have had professor Aharone and Alicia share their work and passion with our listeners,” said Camry. “I hope this episode inspires listeners to join the fight for justice.”

The Center for Global Africa (CGA), headquartered in Delaware is a Sixth Region and Pan-HBCU academic think tank that works with satellite partners in Africa and throughout the Diaspora, and engages in research, consultancy, advocacy and enterprising practices for global African development. It is also the agency leading the effort regarding the exoneration of Marcus Garvey.

Visit www.legacymovementfilm.com to watch the Garvey Film Trailer and support the campaign.

