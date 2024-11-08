National News

The Future of Medical Training: Revolutionizing Healthcare in Jamaica

Health and Wellness Minister Dr. Christopher Tufton met with Dr. Jeffery Flaks, the President of Hartford HealthCare, and his team. This meeting took place at Hartford HealthCare’s headquarters in Hartford, Connecticut, on Friday, November 1, 2024. Minister Tufton was accompanied by Ambassador Marks on his right and UWI Professor Dr. Marvin Reid on his left. | Photo Derrick Scott

WASHINGTON DC – In a move to modernize Jamaica’s healthcare medical training infrastructure, Health and Wellens Minister Dr. Christopher Tufton has announced an impending technical mission from the renowned Hartford HealthCare Corporation.

This partnership, formed in 2020, aims to change how Jamaica’s doctors, nurses, and other medical workers are trained. It uses new technology and simulation-based learning.

On November 1, 2024, a high-level meeting took place. Dr. Tufton was there with Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States, Her Excellency Audrey Marks. They met with Dr. Jeffery Flaks, the President of Hartford HealthCare.

Human Resources Challenges

The discussion centered on the pressing human resource challenges faced by Jamaica’s health sector and the urgent need to adopt a technology-driven approach to training. “Because of the HR challenges that we face, we need to modernize our training through implementation of technology-driven infrastructure available through the Hartford HealthCare Corporation,” Dr. Tufton asserted, emphasizing the government’s commitment to expansion and innovation in medical education.

The proposed plan involves the establishment of a state-of-the-art simulation center, equipped with human-like mannequin machines that will allow trainees to hone their skills in a risk-free environment, as opposed to practicing on live patients. This innovative technology, pioneered by Hartford HealthCare, is poised to transform the landscape of medical training in Jamaica.

“Hartford has a reputation of being one of the more advanced in the United States in this field, and so this initiative is to transfer some of their knowledge to Jamaica as part of our expansion of training, in collaboration of course with the University of the West Indies and their medical program,” Dr. Tufton revealed, underscoring the synergistic approach that will leverage the expertise of both local and international partners.

Training Needs Assessment

The Health Minister also announced that a team from Hartford HealthCare will visit Jamaica before the year ends. This visit will help assess the country’s medical training needs.

This assessment will help create a customized proposal. It will ensure that Jamaica’s healthcare training system changes in a smart way. The proposal will respond to the specific challenges the nation faces.

As healthcare in Jamaica changes, this partnership with Hartford HealthCare shows the government’s strong commitment. They want to provide medical professionals with the tools and training they need. This will help them give excellent care to the people of Jamaica.

President of Hartford HealthCare Dr. Jeffery Flaks accepts a gift from Health and Wellness Minister Dr. Christopher Tufton (R). Looking on L-R: Regional President of Hartford HealthCare Gina Calder, Vice President Hartford HealthCare Keith Grant, Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States, Her Excellency Audrey Marks, and UWI Professor Dr Marvin Reid. | Photo Derrick Scott

 

Hartford HealthCare
Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States Her Excellency Audrey Marks Presents a gift basket to President of Hartford HealthCare Dr. Jeffery Flaks. L-R: Regional President of Hartford HealthCare Gina Calder, Vice President Hartford HealthCare Keith Grant, UWI Professor Dr Marvin Reid, and Health and Wellness Minister Dr. Christopher Tufton. | Photo: Derrick Scott
