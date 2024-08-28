MIAMI – Fitness + Financial Gains (FFGAINS) is pleased to celebrate curvy bodies and fitness athleisure fashion as the end of the summer winds down with a surprise Curvy Collection release dedicated to curvy, plus-size ladies with new styles, colors and sizing up to 3X available for sale on SHOPFFGAINS.COM.

FFGAINS fashion designer and founder/CEO, Jessyka Castillo, is excited to release new pink and blue women’s athleisure workout sets designed to look and feel fabulous on curvy girls.

“We’re growing a lot and this new limited edition athleisure Curvy Collection, was developed to offer true inclusivity. Our popular leggings and bralets in a pretty-in-pink color, which has been one of our most requested colors since we entered the fashion athleisure market a year ago. In addition, this new collection will also feature our popular pant leg workout set in a new baby blue color exclusively available in XL, 2X and 3X. Our sports bras have become a best seller thanks to the convergence of a truly supportive built-in bra, offering superior support and complimentary fitting for our fabulous top heavy gyals,” Castillo said.

As a curvy, Afro-Latina girl based in South Florida who has done a variety of runway and portrait modeling, Castillo says she wanted to create a special collection just for women like her.

“I wanted to spotlight and celebrate us curvy girls with this special athleisure collection drop. In doing so, I brought on some beautiful curvy girls for this collection’s visual campaign including CBS News journalist here in Miami, Chelsea Jones. This collection is all about celebrating curvy body types and diversity, which are core values of the FFGAINS athleisure brand,” Castillo said.

Summer Collection

The FFGAINS Summer 2.0 Collection features three distinct women’s athleisure workout sets featuring leggings & bralettes as well as a skort set (skirt with hidden pocket+shorts underneath) in yellow, blue, and pink.

“With this new release, we officially have a comprehensive collection of functional, stylish and well-fitting athleisure sets for women of all shades and sizes. And we’re aiming to dominate the plus-size women’s athleisure industry since so often the curvy girls are left out from big brands. Other brands may not want to design for and offer inclusive sizing for thicker girls, but at FFGAINS, we do! Whether you’re an X-mall or 3X, FFGAINS is dedicated to celebrating and uplifting true inclusivity of women who encapsulate all sizes and body types. Every woman deserves to dress in beautiful and functional fashion silhouettes,” Castillo continued.