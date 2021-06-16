The Music Mission Event – #SlayCancer
Join the fight against cancer through Music, Awareness & Enlightenment to save lives on June 20th at 6:30pm (est)
The Mission will feature a showcase of some of reggae’s best that are committed to the cause of spreading awareness around these diseases.
*Lee Kelly & The Lee Kelly Band *Richie Daley & AJ Brown of Third World Band (special appearance) *Anthony Malvo *Featuring Antigua’s Reggae Ambassador Causion
Click the link to set a reminder to watch this epic event https://youtu.be/z8DD1ajIFxA
