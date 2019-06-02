Jamaica Diaspora Conference June 16-20, 2019

The 8th Biennial Jamaica Diaspora Conference is convened by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, in collaboration with our private sector partners and other stakeholders during the period 16th to 20th June 2019.

The Jamaica Conference Centre in Kingston is the venue for this year’s Conference themed “Jamaica and the Diaspora: Building Pathways for Sustainable Development”.

This biennial event remains a signature forum which brings together Jamaicans at home and abroad to deliberate and collaborate on issues of national importance while simultaneously addressing issues of importance to the Diaspora in their countries of residence.

The Conference will focus on the Diaspora and Jamaica working collaboratively to prepare effectively for the future within the context of achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and Agenda 2030 which incorporates Jamaica’s Vision 2030.

Click here to register.