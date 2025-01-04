The Maroons of Jamaica: Exploring Their Extraordinary History

Kingston, Jamaica – On Thursday, January 9, 2025, the CARICOM Reparations Commission (CRC) will have a special event. This event is a Symposium focused on the Maroons of Jamaica. This event will take place at The University of the West Indies, Regional Headquarters (RHQ) UWI from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM. The theme is “Maroons of Jamaica: Our Legacies – Telling Our Own Truths.”

The event will celebrate the rich history, culture, and importance of Jamaica’s Maroon communities today.

Key Highlights of the Symposium:

Dynamic Panel Discussions: Led by Maroon leaders, historians, and advocates, exploring topics such as cultural preservation, self-governance, and reparations. Please see Flyer of All the Presenters Under Separate Cover.

*Prof. Sir Hilary Beckles / Papa Osikol II |The UWI & CARICOM Reparations Commission

*HH Paul Jones Eganda & HH Grace Eganda | Founders of AIDO Network International

*Dr. Hilary Brown/ Queen Asianut Acom II | CARICOM Secretariat & GADK

*HRM Queen VickyLextar OKANG-Sowah, Omanye Royal Kingdom

*Dr. Chenzira Davis Kahina / Queen Mother Hajila Adeke | AIDO, GADK & CPAN

*Colonel Wallace Sterling | Moore Town Maroons

*Paramount Chief Richard Currie /Papa Odwe II | Accompong Maroons

*Colonel Lloyd Lattibeaudiere | Scott’s Hall Maroons

*Acting Colonel Delano “Padam” Douglas, Charlestown Maroons

*Gaamaa Gloria Simms | Maroon Women’s Network

*Ambassador Anu El | Accompong Maroons

*Sydney Bartley | Consultant & Culture Expert

*Bert Samuels | Attorney-at-Law, National Council on Reparations

*Bev Carey | Researcher & Maroon Expert

*Dr. Sonjah Stanley Niaah | Centre for Reparation Research

Led by Maroon leaders, historians, and advocates, exploring topics such as cultural preservation, self-governance, and reparations. Please see Flyer of All the Presenters Under Separate Cover. *Prof. Sir Hilary Beckles / Papa Osikol II |The UWI & CARICOM Reparations Commission *HH Paul Jones Eganda & HH Grace Eganda | Founders of AIDO Network International *Dr. Hilary Brown/ Queen Asianut Acom II | CARICOM Secretariat & GADK *HRM Queen VickyLextar OKANG-Sowah, Omanye Royal Kingdom *Dr. Chenzira Davis Kahina / Queen Mother Hajila Adeke | AIDO, GADK & CPAN *Colonel Wallace Sterling | Moore Town Maroons *Paramount Chief Richard Currie /Papa Odwe II | Accompong Maroons *Colonel Lloyd Lattibeaudiere | Scott’s Hall Maroons *Acting Colonel Delano “Padam” Douglas, Charlestown Maroons *Gaamaa Gloria Simms | Maroon Women’s Network *Ambassador Anu El | Accompong Maroons *Sydney Bartley | Consultant & Culture Expert *Bert Samuels | Attorney-at-Law, National Council on Reparations *Bev Carey | Researcher & Maroon Expert *Dr. Sonjah Stanley Niaah | Centre for Reparation Research Investigating Historical Inaccuracies: Addressing long-standing challenges and misconceptions about Maroon communities to refine regional reparations advocacy.

Addressing long-standing challenges and misconceptions about Maroon communities to refine regional reparations advocacy. Information Sharing: Establishing a framework to incorporate Maroon issues into CRC documentation, the Kwanzaa principle.

Maroon People

The Symposium is a collaborative effort between CARICOM Reparation Commission (CRC) in collaboration with Centre for Reparation Research, The University of the West Indies, the Maroon communities of Jamaica, AIDO Network International, the Global African Diaspora Kingdom and Omanye Royal Kingdom.

This collective seeks to amplify Maroon voices and narratives. Moving forward after the Kwanzaa (first fruits of the harvest) celebration which took place December 26, 2024 to January 1, 2025 which focused on the Seven Nguzo Saba’s principle.

The conference drills down on the second principle Kujichagulia (Self-determination). It underscores the right to define, name, create, and speak for oneself, mirroring the resilient spirit of the Maroon people who created independent communities during Jamaica’s colonial era.

By examining the contributions of the Maroons through a lens of unity and advocacy, the symposium seeks to enrich the Caribbean’s ongoing reparations dialogue.

Why This Event Matters:

The Maroons of Jamaica are not only a cornerstone of the island’s history but also a beacon of resistance and cultural preservation in the African diaspora. This symposium provides a platform to explore their invaluable contributions while addressing their unique challenges within the broader reparation’s agenda. It also aims to promote an authentic understanding of their legacy, enhancing advocacy for indigenous and African-ascended peoples throughout the region.

This landmark event is a Call to Action for community members, academics, policymakers, and the global Jamaican diaspora to celebrate and advocate for the enduring legacy of the Maroons. Together, we can ensure that their truths are heard, and their cultural heritage is preserved for generations to come.

Participation:

Join the community as it discusses Maroons of Jamaica: A Celebration of Legacy and Self-Determination.