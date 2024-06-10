KINGSTON, Jamaica – A groundbreaking Maroon Symposium is slated for Tuesday, June 18, 2024 at The UWI Regional Headquarters, Kingston, Jamaica.

The groundbreaking symposium at The University of the West Indies (The UWI) is hosted by the Office of the Vice Chancellor, in partnership with the CARICOM Reparations Commission, AIDO Network International, and the Omanye Royal Kingdom, dubbed the “Maroons of Jamaica: Our Legacies, Telling Our Own Truths” symposium. This one-day event will be held on Tuesday, June 18, 2024 at the Regional Headquarters (RHQ) of The UWI, Mona in Kingston, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Come and be a part of this special symposium that will explore, document, and celebrate Maroon history, culture, and their invaluable contributions to Jamaica’s development. Key leaders, representatives, scholars, elders, youth, and guardians of Maroon communities. Scotts Hall, Mooretown, Charlestown, and Accompong will share their knowledge and insights. Especcially to ensure the Symposium’s success and long-term impact.

Host and Panelists

Among the scholars participating in the Symposium are the host Professor Sir Hilary Beckles, Vice Chancellor of The UWI. Panelists include Dr. Clinton Hutton, and Dr. Lesley Ann Atkinson-Swaby, both experts in the history and culture of the Maroons. Plus, members of The UWI Faculty. The entire community is welcomed to attend and engage in this Maroon Legacy Symposium.

As the June 18th Symposium at The UWI comes to a close, all roads lead to the 16th Annual Charlestown Maroon Conference and Festival. The festival runs from Thursday, June 20th to Sunday, June 23rd in the Asafu Yard!

Make sure you don’t overlook this one-of-a-kind chance to participate in valuable conversations. Plus, enhance your knowledge of Jamaica’s diverse Maroon culture. Save the date for Tuesday, June 18, 2024. It kicks off at 9:00 a.m. You can also catch the event live on UWI TV, and stay tuned for further updates!