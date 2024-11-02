The Last Day to Vote Early in the General Election is Sunday, November 3rd

Broward County – The last day for Broward County voters to take advantage of in-person Early Voting for the General Election is this Sunday, November 3rd. Once Early Voting ends, voters who wish to vote in person will only be able to do so on Election Day, November 5th. On Election Day, voters must vote at their assigned precinct .

The following is important information for voters regarding Early Voting:

Twenty-nine (29) Early Voting locations are available across Broward County, open from Monday, October 21st, through Sunday, November 3rd . For a complete list of Early Voting locations, please visit BrowardVotes.gov .

are available across Broward County, open from . For a complete list of Early Voting locations, please visit . Early Voting hours are from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. each day.

are from each day. Eligible Broward County voters may vote at any Early Voting site during the Early Voting period.

during the Early Voting period. Secure Ballot Intake Drop Boxes are available at all Early Voting sites for voters who wish to drop off their Vote-by-Mail ballot .

are available at all Early Voting sites for voters who wish to drop off their . Voters with disabilities can use Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible voting machines, available at each Early Voting site.

Florida law requires voters to present a photo ID with a signaturewhen voting in person. A list of acceptable IDs can be found at gov .

Once Early Voting ends, Vote-by-Mail ballots can no longer be dropped off at Early Voting sites. However, Vote-by-Mail ballots may be dropped off at any of our nine branch office locations from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. on November 4th & 5th. For a list of our nine permanent branch office locations, please click here .