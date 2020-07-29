SOUTH FLORIDA – A virtual Culinary display by top Jamaican chefs will take center stage on Emancipation Day – Saturday, August 1, 2020. Viewers in Jamaica and overseas can tune in to experience a virtual gastronomical delight entitled “Jamaica’s Cuisine – Then and Now.”

“The event will showcase the diversity of Jamaica’s cuisine, raise awareness on what is happening in the culinary industry currently and give Chefs ideas on ways they can further monetize their craft.” said event host Noel Cunningham.

The online culinary event is being organized by the Jamaica Diaspora Taskforce Action Network (JDTAN) and internationally acclaimed chef and writer Noel Cunningham in collaboration with The Jamaica Tourist Board and the Tourism Enhancement Fund.

It will be streamed live on Facebook, Saturday, August 1, 2020 from 9 am – 2:00 pm ET or 8 am – 12:00 pm Jamaican time on the Jamaicans.com Facebook platform OneLoveJamaica.

The chefs will provide 30-minute cooking demos followed by panel discussions. The discussions will include the following topics: How Chefs Can Monetize their Craft; Branding, Marketing & Social Media Management and Culinary Preparation.

Chairman of JDTAN, Leo Gilling stated “I believe this event will add to the Jamaican culinary landscape in a meaningful way. It will be a great learning opportunity for both seasoned and novice chefs alike as they seek out ways to broaden their digital footprint and increase revenue in the current economy.”

Viewers can watch the event live on Emancipation Day, Saturday, August 1st at 9 AM ET by going to jdtan.org or facebook.com/onelovejamaica .