The Guyana Business Journal Hosts Public Forum in South Florida

SOUTH FLORIDA – The Guyanese American Chamber of Commerce (GACC), in conjunction with the Guyana Business Journal (GBJ), will host a forum and reception entitled Navigating a Changing Guyana: Pathways to Prosperity. This is an in-person event that will take place at the Miramar Cultural Center (2400 Civic Center Place) in Miramar on Wednesday December 14th at 4:30 PM EST.

There’s no cost to attend. Please send RSVP to guyamcham@gmail.com

Join them for two hours and hear public and private sector leaders from Guyana and the Diaspora discuss Guyana’s future and its intersection with the oil and gas industry in Guyana. They anticipate that tens of billions of U.S. dollars will find their way to Guyana over the next two decades because of these growing industries.

Find out how this could affect the country’s economy, the prosperity of people in Guyana, and the lives of the hundreds of thousands of Guyanese around the world.

Panel Discussions

Pathways to Economic Prosperity in Guyana: An Oil and Gas Perspective

Oil, the New Frontier for Guyana

Have your questions answered by The Guyanese Business Journal & Magazine (GBJ), The Guyanese American Chamber of Commerce (GACC), and The Caribbean Policy Consortium.

Speakers

Speakers that have already been confirmed include: