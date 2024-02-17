Travel

The Buccaneer Beach and Golf Resort Celebrates New Frontier Airlines Services to St. Croix

ST. CROIX, U.S. Virgin IslandsThe Buccaneer Beach & Golf Resort, nestled in the pristine beauty of St. Croix in the U.S. Virgin Islands, celebrates the launch of new flight services on Frontier Airlines and Fly the Whale between San Juan, Puerto Rico and St. Croix. The new flights complement the recently reinstated Cape Air flights, providing expanded travel options for those seeking an unforgettable island getaway.

Frontier Airlines’ San Juan-St. Croix flights will operate three times per week, commencing on June 2, 2024, with fares as low as $19 each way. Fly the Whale Airline’s new three-time daily flights will begin March 15, 2024. Cape Air resumed nonstop service between San Juan and St. Croix on December 15, 2023.

The Buccaneer Beach & Golf Resort, St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands

“We are thrilled to celebrate the introduction of these new flights, which help provide enhanced connectivity from the U.S. mainland and elsewhere to our beautiful island,” said Elizabeth Armstrong, Owner of The Buccaneer. “As a premier destination in the U.S. Virgin Islands, we look forward to welcoming guests with warm hospitality and unforgettable experiences.”

The Buccaneer, a cherished resort on the island, invites travelers to revel in unparalleled hospitality and luxury amidst breathtaking natural surroundings. From pristine beaches and a championship golf course to exquisite dining and rejuvenating spa treatments, The Buccaneer offers a medley of experiences tailored to create unforgettable memories.

 

