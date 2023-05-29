The Buccaneer Beach & Golf Resort Sets Standard for Exceptional Hospitality

ST. CROIX, U.S. Virgin Islands – The historic Buccaneer Beach & Golf Resort has been honored with the prestigious Tripadvisor 2023 Travelers’ Choice Award, solidifying its reputation as a remarkable resort destination and reaffirming its commitment to providing exceptional experiences.

Located in St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands, this iconic resort has been recognized as one of the finest hotels worldwide. It proudly joins the elite group of the top 10 percent of hotels worldwide, as determined by Tripadvisor’s annual award.

Tripadvisor, the world’s largest travel guidance platform, bestows the esteemed award upon properties based on reviews plus ratings provided by travelers over the past year.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our valued guests for sharing their opinions and experiences, which have played a pivotal role in earning us this remarkable distinction. Their invaluable feedback has not only shaped our resort but has also fueled our passion for creating memorable experiences,” expressed Elizabeth Armstrong, proprietor of the family-owned and -operated resort.

World-Class Amenities

With its breathtaking beachfront location, luxurious accommodations, and world-class amenities, The Buccaneer Beach & Golf Resort continues to captivate travelers seeking an extraordinary retreat. The resort’s rich history, dating back to the 1940s, adds to its allure, blending modern comfort with a timeless charm that resonates with guests from around the world.

Guests can indulge in an array of activities. From relaxing on pristine sandy beaches to catching a game of tennis or teeing off on the resort’s renowned golf course. The Buccaneer’s commitment to excellence extends to its culinary offerings. Including, multiple dining options showcasing a diverse range of flavors and locally sourced ingredients.

St. Croix is known as a culinary hotspot in the U.S. Virgin Islands, offering a range of food festivals, and tours. Additionally, other events throughout the year, as well as a robust international dining scene. Historical attractions include the Estate Whim Museum, and the Cruzan Rum Distillery. Plus, local fortresses dating back to the mid-1700s.