The Bahamas’ New Website Receives Top Honors in 2021 Travel Weekly Magellan Awards

[NASSAU, Bahamas] – The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation took home Gold in the “Destination Marketing Website” category during the 2021 Travel Weekly Magellan Awards for its newly relaunched website.

“Travel Weekly is an influential provider of travel industry news, research and analysis, and to be recognized by esteemed industry experts is a great honour,” said Deputy Prime Minister The Honourable I. Chester Cooper, Bahamas Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation. “We are so proud to be acknowledged amongst the best in the industry.”

Website Highlights

Highlights of the redesigned website, which is now available in six languages, include an “Itinerary Planner”. It allows travelers to build a custom itinerary and in-depth “Experiences” pages that leverage the power of storytelling to showcase the islands’ most unique experiences. In addition, the revamped website offers new features and functionalities that make planning a vacation in The Bahamas fun, easy and informative.

Relaunch

“The relaunch of Bahamas.com was truly a team effort. Each new feature on the website was meticulously designed to ensure that every person who visits the site leaves with a deeper understanding of our beautiful destination,” said Joy Jibrilu, Director General of Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation. “We wanted to make the vacation planning experience seamless, while inspiring visitors with real, culturally enriching Bahamian stories.”

“We are proud to work alongside The Bahamas to help share the story of its 16 islands across the world,” said Rafael Cardozo, founder and CEO of Tambourine, The Bahamas’ agency of record. “To receive the Magellan Gold Award, which is easily one of the industry’s most coveted and widely recognized awards, is the icing on the cake.”

Travellers can check out the interactive website and plan their next Caribbean escape by visiting Bahamas.com.