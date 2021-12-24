By December 24, 2021 0 Comments Read More →

The Bahamas Implements New Travel Requirements Effective Dec. 27

Travel Requirements PCR Test

[NASSAU, Bahamas] – The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation has taken note of the recent increase in COVID-19 cases around the world. As a result, they are implementing new testing requirements for all persons entering The Bahamas. Testing is a precautionary effort to continue to keep the destination safe.

Effective Monday, December 27, 2021, the following protocols will take effect:

  • All those travelling to The Bahamas from other countries, whether fully vaccinated or unvaccinated, will be required to obtain a negative COVID-19 test taken no more than three days (72 hours) prior to the date of arrival to The Bahamas.
    • Vaccinated travelers can present either a Rapid Antigen Test or RT-PCR test, while unvaccinated travelers must present a RT-PCR test.

Effective Friday, January 7, 2021, the following protocols will take effect:

  • All those travelling to The Bahamas from other countries, whether fully vaccinated or unvaccinated, will be required to obtain a negative RT-PCR (including PCR, NAA, NAAT, TMA or RNA) test, taken no more than three days (72 hours) prior to the date of arrival to The Bahamas.
    • Rapid Antigen Tests will no longer be accepted. All travellers must obtain a RT-PCR test.

For full details please visit Bahamas.com/travelupdates.

 

Like and Share
Posted in: Travel
  • This feature has not been activated yet.

  • Archives:

  • Categories:

  • Tags: