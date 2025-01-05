The American Dream: Active Optimism or Brutal Pragmatism?

by David Mullings

SOUTH FLORIDA – The year 2025 has arrived, and the world is anxiously awaiting what comes next. We’ve experienced a tumultuous journey in the past, and many were relieved to see it end. However, this time may bring a different set of challenges with the American dream. Especially, as it’s uncertain if this will be more severe.

Uncertainty is the only guarantee in life. I have decided to focus on what I can control. My main goal is to keep my family safe and financially secure.

As an adult, I try to stay positive when I face challenges or set big goals. I intend to persevere and continue forward. I’ll find satisfaction in having made the effort, regardless of the results. I aim to prevent accumulating further regrets in my life.

Back to Jamaica

Given the political situation in the USA and other developed countries, I find it hard to be optimistic. I have never felt truly welcome in this country.

As someone born in Jamaica and raised between Kingston and Miami, I came to college at 15 years old and promptly moved back to Jamaica in 2000 after graduating with my bachelors degree.

I never thought about my skin color until I had to fill out forms in the USA. In filling out these forms, I kept checking “Other” and writing “Jamaican.” I saw “African American” but I didn’t feel American, even though I was a citizen.

I made sure not to lose my accent the whole time I was in South Florida and surrounded myself with Caribbean people because I knew that I wanted to do more in the Caribbean as I got older.

Returning for my MBA in 2001 to 2003, I lived in the USA until mid-2005 when I returned home as the startup my brother and I launched was growing and it was focused on Caribbean music. I accepted an offer in January 2006 to work with Jamaica National Building Society.

The back and forth between Jamaica and the USA continued for years, interrupted by a 4-month stint in Berlin, Germany where my eyes were truly opened to what a developed country is supposed to be like.

The American Dream

I am not surprised that so many immigrants are seriously considering “moving back home” or elsewhere because our quality of life has more considerations than just our taxes.

The idea of having to walk around with your US Passport or Greencard because having an accent and being brown could lead to someone wanting to deport you is not a fun one to entertain but it’s realistic.

Feeling like a second- or third-class citizen is not pleasant. For example, we immigrants cannot run for President of the United States. Some of us may choose to live elsewhere. We might do this instead of fighting for the American dream that Hollywood sold us.

The main issue is clear: Many people believe the marketing of the American Dream is misleading. Instead of staying, many consider leaving, especially if they can afford it.

School shootings and lockdown drills for kids are a concern. The education system is not up to standard. Healthcare is costly and has worse results than in many other developed countries. Failing infrastructure and police brutality are also serious problems.

Fight the Good Fight

November 2024 reminded many that some Americans will never fully accept them as equals. They should invest in their hometowns to ensure they always have a place where they feel welcome.

That election ended my hope for American politics. It made me a harsh realist about the situation.

More power to those who wish to fight the good fight. I feel tired and am questioning why should I stay and fight that fight. I am not alone.

David Mullings is the founder, chairman and ceo of Blue Mahoe Capital and was the first Future Leaders Representative for the USA on the Jamaica Diaspora Advisory Board. He can be found at www.davidmullings.com