The 7 Best Types of Fencing for Your Home Exterior

Are you looking to install a fence in your yard, but aren’t sure which type of fence to choose?

The average fence installation costs anywhere from $815 to $7500 . Clearly, this isn’t a cheap home renovation, which is why it’s so important to choose your fencing materials wisely.

But with all the different options out there, how do you know which type of fencing to choose?

Check out this guide to discover the best types of fencing for the exterior of your home.

Aluminum

If you’re looking for an affordable, versatile, and durable fencing option, aluminum is your answer. Aluminum fencing requires very little maintenance, and it is one of the few fencing materials out there that can be easily installed on your own.

If you live on a sloped landscape, aluminum is the best fence material for you. It’s also great for those who want a wide variety of colors and styles to choose from.

While aluminum can come with a high price tag upfront, it’s important to remember that due to its lack of maintenance, it’ll end up costing you less in the long run than other types of fence materials.

Wood

Wood is the most popular fencing material among homeowners, and it’s no wonder why.

Wood fencing is known for being attractive, affordable, and versatile. If you’re hoping to gain some privacy by installing a fence, wood is a great option.

The wooden planks are placed very close together, making it difficult for people to peep in between the cracks of your fence. And, if you build the fence high enough, people will also have trouble seeing over it.

Wood is a great option for any homeowner who is looking to add a warm and welcoming feeling to their yard without breaking the bank. Just be aware that wood fences need to be repainted and restained every few years or so.

Additionally, wood fences aren’t typically the best option for those who live in humid climates or climates with high termite populations. Moisture can wreak havoc on wood, causing it to warp, rot, and crack. And, termites and other pests love infesting wood.

However, if you live in the right climate and take proper care of your wood fence, it can last you a lifetime.

Wrought Iron

Wrought iron fences are known for being beautiful, strong, and resilient. They’re also tremendously hard to break, making them a great option for homeowners who are looking to install a fence for security purposes.

Unlike wood, you never have to worry about your wrought iron fencing warping, rotting, or being chewed away by termites. However, wrought iron fences do require a bit more upkeep than other fence materials.

Every two to three years, you’ll need to resand and repaint your wrought iron fence to keep it in peak condition. Wrought iron fences are also on the more expensive end of fencing materials. However, with proper maintenance, a wrought iron fence can last for decades and decades.

Vinyl

Vinyl is another excellent fencing material for those looking for something affordable, durable, and strong.

Vinyl is sold in a wide range of styles, and you’ll never have to worry about it rotting, warping, or blistering. Vinyl is also a great option for anyone who enjoys home renovation projects, as the installation process is a breeze. Typically, vinyl fencing comes in lightweight pieces that simply need to be snapped together.

Vinyl, like aluminum, also comes with a higher upfront cost. However, it doesn’t require a lot of maintenance, which makes it a more affordable option for the long-term. If you live in an area that experiences extreme temperatures, vinyl may also not be your best bet, as it tends to crack and become brittle under these conditions.

Chain Link

Chain link fences are known for being durable, inexpensive, and low-maintenance. They’re easy to install and are great for any homeowner who is looking for a no-frills fencing material to add to their yard.

Keep in mind though that chain link fences are often used for industrial buildings, so this may not be the best option if style is one of your main priorities. Also, people can easily climb over chain link fences, which limit their security.

However, chain link fences do an excellent job of containing pets and small children that otherwise may wander off your property.

Steel

Steel is one of the strongest and most durable fencing options on the market.

This is a great fencing option for those who are installing a fence for security purposes. It’s also great for anyone who lives on uneven land. While you may be worried about your steel fence rusting, most steel fences come with a protective coating to help prevent this issue.

The main downside to steel is that it can be quite expensive. It also tends to lack versatility. Due to its heavy weight, it’s also not recommended to install this type of fence on your own.

Bamboo

Bamboo is becoming a more and more popular fencing option amongst homeowners. Because it can be grown naturally, many eco-conscious homeowners are drawn to this fencing material.

Bamboo is also very attractive, and it comes in three different styles: bamboo cane, live bamboo, and rolled bamboo. Both bamboo cane and rolled bamboo can be installed as poles that are linked together.

Live bamboo can grow up to a foot each year but is not recommended for colder climates.

Best Types of Fencing: Time to Decide

Now that you know about the best types of fencing, it’s time to decide which one is right for your home. As you can see, each fencing material comes with its own pros and cons, so only you can decide what’s right for your home.

Be sure to check back in with our blog for more tips and tricks on improving your yard and your home.