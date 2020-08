YWCA South Florida Announces New Board Of Directors For 2020-2021

MIAMI – YWCA South Florida is pleased to announce its 2020-2021 Board of Directors and Board Members today, including its first-ever male board member, Glenn C. Davis, CPA. Davis is a senior advisor at Kaufman Rossin and a director in the firm’s risk advisory services department and will be serving on the organization’s Finance Committee. Kelly-Ann Cartwright […]