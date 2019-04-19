Tastee Cheese and HTB Bun Sampling in South Florida – April 20th
SOUTH FLORIDA – The South Florida community is in for a real treat as Tastee Cheese and HTB Bun will be offering sampling (and purchasing) opportunities for the Jamaican Easter tradition of Bun and Cheese.
Stop by the one of the following retail locations on Saturday, April 20th from 10:30am – 2:30pm:
- Bravo Supermarket – 109 South State Road 7 #109 Ft. Lauderdale
- Broward Meat and Fish McNab – 8040 W McNab Road North Lauderdale
- Food Town #1 West Palm Beach – 5335 Military Trail , West Palm Beach
- Bravo Supermarket Miramar – 6819 Miramar Parkway, Miramar
- Bravo Supermarket Flamingo – 12141 Pembroke Road, Pembroke Pines
- Broward Meat and Fish Lauderhill – 3388 N State Road 7, Lauderdale Lakes
- Western Beef Boca Raton – 23072 Sandal Foot Plaza Drive, Boca Raton
- WalMart #2727 – 3501 S Dixie Highway, Florida City
- Publix #1121 – 6270 W Sample Road, Coral Springs
- Publix #1109 – 5855 W Oakland Park Blvd
