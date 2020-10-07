“Taste the Islands Philly” Promotes Caribbean Restaurants in City of Brotherly Love

by Derrick Scott

PHILADELPHIA – Jamaica’s Honorary Consulate in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, has launched a “Taste the Islands Philly” campaign to support and promote Caribbean restaurants in the Philadelphia metropolitan area. The promotion runs from October 1 to 30, 2020.

Honorary Consul Christopher Chaplin explained that the promotion was intended to mitigate the adverse financial impact on restaurants stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. It is supported by several Caribbean organizations located in the City of Brotherly Love, with the Global Jamaica Diaspora Council Northeast USA as co-host alongside with the Consulate.

Operating under the theme “Taste the Islands Philly,” the campaign invites Philadelphians to explore local Caribbean restaurants during the month October. “Taste the Islands Philly” highlights the value, taste, and nutrition of Caribbean foods, and explores Caribbean culture through food.

The sponsors are executing this campaign via social media and are shining the spotlight on several of the area’s best Caribbean restaurants.

“Taste the Islands Philly” Restaurants

Featured Caribbean restaurants include:

Reef Restaurant and Lounge

Ron’s Caribbean Cafe

48th Street Grill

Cherish

Talk of the Town

Jamaica D’s

Carib Grill

K & J Dinner

Little Delicious

Patrons can order Caribbean food for takeout or delivery from each restaurant.

Click here for the full list of participating restaurants, including the address and contact information.

Participating Organizations

Several Caribbean community organizations are also supporting the campaign, among them Caribbean Festival and Cultural Committee, Young Caribbean Professional Network, Team Jamaica Bickle Philadelphia, Jamaica Trade Council, and Jamaicans United.

Taste the Islands Philly organizers and supporters will also assist with the digital media campaign with responsible socially distant in-person visits coordinated by Jamaica’s Honorary Consul in Philadelphia, Christopher Chaplin, Global Jamaica Diaspora Northeast USA Representative Dr. Karren Dunkley, and other leaders from each of the participating community organizations.