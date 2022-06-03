Tamarac Celebrates Caribbean-American Heritage Month With Exciting Community Events

[TAMARAC] – In honor of Caribbean-American Heritage Month, the City of Tamarac’s Parks and Recreation Department invites the community to celebrate the City’s diversity with two exciting events.

Family Fun Day

Tamarac will kick-off Caribbean-American Heritage Month with a free Family Fun Day, Saturday, June 4, from noon to 2 p.m., at Waters Edge Park, 7508 NW 61st St. Attendees will enjoy the sounds of the Caribbean by the Melo Groove Steel Orchestra and sample delicious Caribbean cuisine from local food trucks. The event will also include outdoor games, a DJ, children’s activities and more.

Caribbean-American Heritage Splash Bash

The Caribbean-American Heritage Splash Bash will take place poolside on Saturday, June 25, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Caporella Aquatic Complex, 9300 NW 58th St. For a $5 entry fee, guests can enjoy an afternoon of fun in the sun. Activities include a live DJ spinning fun music, kid’s games, arts and crafts and water activities.

For more information, contact the City of Tamarac’s Parks and Recreation Department at (954) 597-3620.