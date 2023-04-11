MIAMI– This weekend, the African Heritage Cultural Arts Center (AHCAC) presents the 8th Annual Sankofa Jazz Festival Saturday, April 15, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. in the heart of Liberty City. The festival features award-winning “Take 6“. The Sankofa Jazz Festival will take place at the African Heritage Cultural Arts Center, 6161 NW 22 Ave., Miami, FL 33142.

The Sankofa Jazz Festival is a traditional outdoor event for the Center and local community. “We are thrilled to feature the extraordinary Grammy Awards-winning Take 6 this year. The band will delight festival goers with amazing vocals,” said Marshall Davis, Managing Director of the African Heritage Cultural Arts Center. Songs well-loved, and a few never-performed live, are included in this special concert at AHCAC for the Miami audience.

Join The Band

This is the first performance of Take 6’s special project, “Join The Band.” The title comes from an album with the same name, where instrumentalists join the legendary group as part of their repertoire. Take 6 is an a cappella group heralded by Quincy Jones as the “Baddest vocal cats on the planet!”

The group has received many accolades, including 10 Grammy Awards, 10 Dove Awards, 2 NAACP Image Awards, a Soul Train Award, and more. Take 6 features Claude McKnight, Mark Kibble, Joel Kibble, Dave Thomas, Alvin Chea, and Khristian Dentley. In addition to Take 6, Kizie The Violist is sure to wow the crowd.

AHCAC Gallery

As in past years, Sankofa Festival participants will be able to see and experience art at its finest in AHCAC’s gallery. This year’s exhibit is entitled “Ancestors by Macedonian” by artist and filmmaker Kiro Urdin. Urdin is an award-winning multi-media artist.

The Sankofa Jazz Festival is an outdoor family affair, recommended for all ages. Tickets are available via Eventbrite until 6 p.m. April 14 or when sold out. Ticket prices are $25, $45, and $60.