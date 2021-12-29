T &T Pop/Rock Artiste Alethea unleashes new EP ‘Ode to My Younger Self’

[PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad] – Trinbagonian Pop/Rock artiste Alethea Beharry (known simply as Alethea on the entertainment circuit) is fulfilling her creative destiny while simultaneously taking a major step on her journey of inspiring and connecting with others through her musical stories with the launch of her first EP, ‘Ode to My Younger Self’.

Alethea, who is based in Trinidad (and spent some of her formative years in the US & Australia) embraced and excelled in singing and playing the keyboard from the tender age of 4.

With a professionally trained vocalist mother and a very supportive father, she was encouraged to pursue a path that has ultimately led to the release of her first solo project.

Ode to My Younger Self

The 6 track EP ‘Ode to My Younger Self’ was written by Alethea, and produced by Maarten Manmohan. Mixed by Sunroom Audio with added instrumentation by Zach Carpenter, Aaron Lowchewtung and Noah Rahman. The collection of songs musically chronicles the first of many chapters of her life and her journey of self-discovery. Listeners are served a therapeutic helping of emotions inspired by the artiste’s real-life experiences presented on a platter of melodies.

The soulful ‘One For the Road’ is Alethea’s prayer to herself. To always seize the day and enjoy the good times (in between the bad ones). With heavy drum beats the up-tempo title track ‘Ode to My Younger Self’ depicts the singer’s battle. More importantly, her eventual triumph over challenge. Meanwhile, the guitar-driven track ‘Abyss’ explores the torment that came along with ignoring her inner voice. Plus, the true happiness associated with her subsequent self-acceptance.

Musical Exposure

Having been exposed from a very young age to genres such as classical music as well as 1970’s and 1980’s Rock, Alethea expresses her authentic self with a sound she classifies as Celtic Dark Pop and Alternative Rock.

The singer-songwriter, instrumentalist and composer draws inspiration from the earlier classical work of Charlotte Church. In addition to Florence and the Machine, legendary band Fleetwood Mac and Queen frontman Freddie Mercury. Additionally Alethea’s composing ideas are heavily influenced by the cinematic soundtracks. Especially from various superhero and fantasy games, movies & TV shows.

Most notably, Alethea currently teaches voice and piano, has had appearances/performances in several local music competitions, event venues, major stage productions and even TV specials.

Multifaceted, musically-gifted and motivated, Alethea is armed with a new EP of introspective yet relatable original material and aspires to use her talent and passion for the main creative constant in her life, i.e. her artform, to touch the minds and hearts of music lovers globally as well as to showcase the musical diversity of her native Trinidad & Tobago.

