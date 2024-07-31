Sweet Jamaica Independence Festival Honors Community Contributors

LAUDERHILL – The City of Lauderhill and Big Rigg Productions are proud to announce the recognition of three distinguished individuals for their exceptional contributions to the community at the upcoming Sweet Jamaica Independence Festival. The honorees include Consul General to Jamaica Oliver Mair, Colonel Andrew Dunbar of the Broward Sheriff’s Office and Marketing Executive Eddy Edwards. The event will take place on Sunday, August 4, from 2:00 PM to 11:00 PM at the Lauderhill Performing Arts Center (LPAC) Parking Lot.

Sweet Jamaica Independence Festival Honorees

Consul General Oliver Mair

With five-and-a-half years in his role as Jamaica’s Consul General to Miami, Oliver Mair has demonstrated unwavering dedication and passion. The Miami Consulate office covers 13 states, the Bahamas, and Cayman Islands, Consul General Mair’s efforts have been instrumental in addressing issues affecting Jamaicans in the southern United States. His initiatives, like the Jamaica Hi-5K walk/run to support Jamaican health clinics, reflect his commitment to community and health. Known for his energetic and accessible approach, Mair continues to foster a positive image of Jamaica and drive community engagement.

Colonel Andrew Dunbar

Colonel Andrew Dunbar of the Broward Sheriff’s Office is celebrated for his remarkable service and leadership. Joining the Sheriff’s Office in 1992, Dunbar has served in various capacities, including Detention Deputy, In-service Instructor, and Drill Instructor. Promoted to Sergeant and later to Colonel, Dunbar has led critical missions and training programs. His contributions to law enforcement and community safety, along with his academic achievements, underscore his commitment to public service.

Marketing Executive Eddy Edwards

Eddy Edwards, a dynamic entrepreneur, Media Personality and community advocate, has made significant strides in promoting Caribbean culture in South Florida. As Managing Partner of Riddims Marketing, Inc., Edwards has been a pivotal figure in Stingerz Night Club since the eighties, organizing cultural events such as the Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival, plays featuring Oliver Samuels and many concerts with top reggae acts. His dedication of service to the community and civic engagement, coupled with his extensive experience in business and marketing, highlights his positive impact on the community.

Live Entertainment

The Sweet Jamaica Independence Festival promises a day filled with vibrant music, delicious food, and cultural experiences. Attendees will enjoy performances the legendary FAB 5 Band, Leroy Sibbles, T-Dogg, Sailor Jane, Empress Uneek, Caribbean dancers – Kia’s dance & drum ensemble and many others. Stone Love, King Waggy Tee, Gary Sweetness and DJ Radcliff will select the hits and bring a dancehall vibes to the party. The variety of entertainment is sure to guarantee something for everyone to enjoy. Food and drink will be on sale, and the MC will be Sir Rockwell.

Part of the proceeds will benefit a local Autism Awareness program and the Hurricane Beryl Relief fund.

Ticket Outlets

Tickets are available at caribtix.com/sweetja and at several local outlets including Rainbow Records, Hair is In Salon, Blue Mountain Restaurant, and JN Money in Lauderhill. Limited VIP tickets and umbrellas are also available. The event is sponsored by JN Money, VP Records, Waste Management, Chateau Mar Golf Resort and Hair Is In Unisex Salon.