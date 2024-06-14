MIAMI – Susan G. Komen®, the world’s leading breast cancer organization, announced Marlon and Carla Hill, and Irvine and Lillian Headley of Team D’Limers, as Co-Chairs of the upcoming MORE THAN PINK Walk.

The Walk will take place on Saturday, October 19 at Amelia Earhart Park in Hialeah. The Walk raises critical funds to advance Komen’s mission and provide support to people facing breast cancer now.

“Marlon, Irvine and Lillian of Team D’Limers have been dedicated to a future without breast cancer for decades. Komen is grateful for the funds they’ve raised to support Komen’s mission to save lives and help people who are facing breast cancer now,” said Jamie Bellamy, development director in Florida for Susan G. Komen. “We are honored Team D’Limers is leading this year’s Walk and bringing together the Miami/Ft. Lauderdale community to support the fight against breast cancer.”

Team D’ Limers is a family of survivors. Almost 20 years ago, the Hill and Headley families, both of Trinidad and Tobago, Jamaican, Puerto Rican, and Mexican heritages, learned that family members were mutually impacted by breast cancer.

As the owners of two small businesses, both families decided to join forces in the formation of a team that has grown to over 300 people. With the power and use of the families’ love of their music and culinary and cultural traditions, Team D’ LIMERS was born and invited other Caribbean small businesses to support the growth and energy of the team.

Komen Miami/Ft. Lauderdale MORE THAN PINK Walk – Saturday, October 19, 2024

Amelia Earhart Park

401 E 65th St,

Hialeah, FL 33013

7 AM: EVENT OPENS

EVENT OPENS 8:30 AM : OPENING CEREMONY

OPENING CEREMONY 9 AM: WALK STARTS

Click here to register Online