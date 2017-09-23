The Sub10 King, Asafa Powell launches fitness band

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Jamaican Olympian and track star, Asafa Powell, has created a fitness band that hopes will help to manage the way Jamaicans maintain their health.

The Active by Asafa Fitness band was designed to allow individuals to keep track of their daily activities and fitness regime will be launched this Friday.

The wearable watch and smart device features technology that can monitor heart rate, calculate calories, record workout sessions, measure hydration, and monitor sleep.

The Active fitness band enables users to set specific goals and keep on track with just a click. Coupled with the user-friendly app, persons will be able to check their progress with charts and graphs and they can compete against each other and earn achievement cards.

Notably, this sleek armband doesn’t just fit snugly on the wrist as it tracks the user’s fitness journey but it’s also waterproof and allows persons to share their goals and progress with each other with a built in message component and an in app selfie feature. Along with notification for calls and texts the Active Fit band even has a security feature an alarms when the band has been separated from the user’s phone.

The Active by Asafa armband, which comes with 3 interchangeable bands including one that boasts our national flag colours of black, green and gold, paired with diet and exercise the band can is the perfect tool that can help Jamaicans better manage health issues that are plaguing Jamaicans such as the high rates of Diabetes and Hypertension and the aim is to help increase the overall life-expectancy of our Jamaican citizens.

A study published by the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation in 2016 revealed that the life expectancy for females between 1990 and 2016 was between 75 and 76 and for males it was a consistent 73.

The data also revealed that among the top 10 diseases that resulted in deaths in Jamaica between 2005 and 2016 are Cerebrovascular disease, Diabetes, Ischemic heart disease and Hypertensive Heart Disease.

According to Asafa Powell, who holds the world-record for the most sub-10s in the men’s 100m, “A healthy life is a happy life and that is why I am launching this fitness band. I want to encourage everyone to be active and live healthy with the aid of a simple but efficient device.”

Health professionals have advised that staying active and fit can decrease the risk of being affected by these deadly non-communicable diseases (NCDs) and thus increase life expectancy. The current Minister of Health, Dr. Christopher Tufton, has recently encouraged the island to get moving and be a part of the fitness revolution.

In a recent report Tufton stated, “The more persons take preventive steps to safeguard their health, such as engaging in physical activity, the fewer visits they will have to make to health facilities due to these NCDs. This investment in their health will ultimately improve the overall quality of life.”

The Active by Asafa fitness bands and the downloadable app will be available in Jamaica at Fontana Pharmacies islandwide, in the U.S. and Canada on on Amazon.com.