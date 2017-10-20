Miami Dolphins Alumni Weekend to honor 45th Anniversary of 1972 Team

Miami Dolphins Alumni Weekend presented by Baptist Health South Florida

MIAMI – The Miami Dolphins from Oct. 20-22, 2017 will host Alumni Weekend presented by Baptist Health South Florida to honor the 45th anniversary of the 1972 Team.

This milestone not only recognizes the monumental achievement of the NFL’s only perfect season, but celebrates the contributions these ’72 team members gave and continue to bestow in their work to the community.

Festivities begin on Friday with the Alumni Weekend Golf Classic presented by Waste Management at Miami Shores Country Club.

On Saturday, members of the ’72 team will gather for the “Still Perfect” party at St. Thomas University, the former practice field of then Biscayne College where the team put in many hours in their drive for perfection.

Guests in attendance will receive a commemorative program highlighting each game of the ’72 season, stories on and off the field (including anecdotes from Coach Shula and Super Bowl VII MVP Jake Scott), photos and stats of the famed year.

The weekend concludes at the N.Y. Jets-Miami Dolphins game on Sunday, October 23rd.

Teammates will join for a pregame tailgate before being honored on the field at halftime.