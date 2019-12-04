Students to Show at Soul Basel Event in Overtown

#OurVoiceMatters Multi-media Exhibit Presented by Urgent, Inc.

Miami – Urgent, Inc. will present Our Voice Matters (#OurVoiceMatters), a multi-media experience featuring youth artists during an Art Talk & Comic Book Signing on December 5, 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm at Venture Café Miami, Cambridge Innovation Center, 1950 NW 7th Avenue, Miami, FL and Community Arts Day on Saturday, December 7, 12:00 pm-3:00 pm at the Historic Black Police Precinct & Courthouse Museum, 480 NW 11th Street, Miami, FL.

Both events are free and open to the public. RSVP at www.urgentinc.org.

This exhibit is made possible thanks to The Children’s Trust, Miami-Dade County, NBCUniversal Project Innovation, and Soul Basel promoter Southeast Overtown/Park West Community Redevelopment Agency.

#OurVoiceMatters shines a light on the many talents of youth in challenged communities.

This collection showcases the power of Creative Youth Development (CYD), a dynamic area of community arts education that successfully bridges youth development and community connection.

Urgent, Inc. has developed a Creative Design curriculum that aligns with Miami-Dade County’s long-term economic development strategic plan One Community One Goal.

Soul Basel has become the perfect outlet to showcase the yearlong accomplishments of very talented young minds who transform their community through Film, Arts, Culture, and Entrepreneurship.

Starting at 4:00 pm on Thursday, December 5, 2019, enjoy an Art Talk, digital media screenings, and photography. A highlight of the conversation is Battle of Love, a comic book created by middle school girls in Urgent’s Rites of Passage Media Arts program. “My friends think it is cool I worked on a comic book they can see and purchase,” says 12-year-old Jamiya Boone. “I’m so proud to be a published author.”

Another feature of the event will be spoken-word performances and the screening of youth films by Urgent’s Film Arts Culture Entrepreneurship high school interns. Martin Eugene, age 15, will perform Equality and Surrayyah Muhammad, age 16, will perform, Praying.

The interns will also present public service announcements drawing attention to pollution, cyberbullying and incarceration, all PSA’s were directed by high school teens between the ages of 15 and 17.

For those that miss the Thursday event, there is Community Arts Day, is an interactive art experience for families on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Urgent, Inc. invites neighbors, family, and friends to tap into their artistic side. Urgent’s young creators will be on hand to sign comic books, premier music videos, short films, and perform musical and spoken word performances.

“Our goal is to continue to present opportunities for youth to experience success not only in school but in their communities. Soul Basel, Overtown’s showcase of Black Art in Miami and internationally, provides a stage for youth to experience what it’s like to present your work in a real-world setting,” says Vice President Saliha Nelson. Both events are part of the Greater Miami Convention and Visitor Bureau’s Art of Black and the Southeast Overtown/Park West Soul Basel experience Black artistic works.

Donations to support the work of the organization can be made by selecting URGENT, Inc. as your designated charity on smile.amazon.com or by attending their Topgolf Fundraiser on December 18, 2019, register at urgentinctopgolf.eventbrite. com.