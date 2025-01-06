Stephen Marcelle: The Rising Star of Soca Music

Port-of-Spain, Trinidad – The mission is clear and the moves intentional. On Sunday, alongside Dil-E-Nadan, Stephen Marcelle hit the stage at Soka in Moka, celebrating the 25th year of the event in style. His latest release, ‘Trini Sweet’, was shared with soca music lovers at the anticipated all- inclusive fete, but for Stephen, the ascent has only just begun and carnival 2025 will ultimately be his springboard into becoming the artiste he has always dreamed of being.

“I’ve been a frontline band member of Dil-E-Nadan for the past decade. The experience has been incredible and I’m grateful for the opportunities I’ve gotten over the years, but my intention is to make Stephen Marcelle a household name,” he said. A healthcare professional, artiste and Phd student, Stephen says he is investing in himself, taking the time to build his music catalogue and market himself as he knows he should. “I’ve done many songs over the years, but I think as an artiste it’s your duty to market yourself and your product properly. Due to my busy schedule, I hadn’t been able to do that effectively,” he admitted.

Now, even as he juggles junior management responsibilities with the North West Regional Health Authority, touring with the band that he loves, and studying for his Phd, Marcelle is adamant that his time management skills have equipped him for the challenge.

In November, Stephen performed with Dil-E-Nadan in Amsterdam. It was another opportunity for him to show music lovers there, his versatility as a Trinidad and Tobago born artiste.

“I’ve been singing a Dutch song in that language. I’ve done it in Suriname and I did it in Amsterdam. The crowd is always amazed that I’m able to do that,” he said, adding that he anticipates even more opportunities to discover and be introduced to new markets and cultures, outside of the Caribbean region. “Trini Sweet was written by Jason ‘Shaft’ Bishop. It’s one of those songs that paints a picture of the feeling being at home in T&T invokes,” he explained, adding, “Our food, the freedom we have, our people and our culture all hold the sweetness of our country and when foreigners come here and see that, they’re convinced that T&T is paradise.”

Admittedly, Stephen says crime in T&T is a cause for concern but says he believes everyone has a part to play in the change that must happen. “Yes, we have crime here and yes, the blame game will continue, but we all need to take control of this problem. That aside, T&T is still a sweet place to be.”

With plans to enter competitions this season, the artiste who sings Soca, Calypso and Chutney music, is following his heart and stepping out strong. “Strengthening my personal brand as an artiste is beneficial to the Dil-E-Nadan brand as well and the support has been there throughout. It’s important for me to become more than just ‘the other guy,’ and to do that, I understand what I need to do,” said Stephen.

A true culture lover, Stephen Marcelle’s passion for the music of Trinidad and Tobago, coupled with his love for performing, has won him the Emancipation Calypso Monarch in 2012 and the Young King Calypso Monarch in 2013. Added to that, he has made it to the Skinner Park stage as a semi-finalist for seven years.

“I’ve been doing calypso compositions as well. I’ve written for children for the Junior calypso competitions and it’s something I plan on dedicating more time to, as well,” he said. Nowadays, his commitment to that aspect of his music career sees Stephen writing as much as possible when he flies to fulfill commitments overseas. “I never sleep on the plane so I use the time to write or study or do work.”

More than just a bandmate, more than just a healthcare professional and academic, Stephen Marcelle is an artiste who deserves to be heard. As he asserts himself in the industry, one day at a time, he anticipates the day his fellow Trinbagonians and Caribbean Soca lovers will acknowledge him not as ‘the other guy,’ but as Stephen Marcelle.