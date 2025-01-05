Soka in Moka: Celebrating 25 Years of Carnival Excellence

Port-of-Spain, Trinidad – This Sunday, there will be a big show of culture and creativity. It will take place at the Carnival Starter fete called Soka In Moka. The Carnival starter fete is celebrating 25 years. The organizing committee says that Carnival and soca fans should prepare for a great experience.

It’s been a journey and a good one at that, with former Trinity College vice principal, Janice Richards highlighting the commitment and love for community and college, shown by alma mater, teachers and students over the years. In its 25th year, the staple carnival event heads back to the school’s outdoor court area. “Plans for this year’s celebration include décor to commemorate the joy we feel as a community having hosted this event for as long as we have,” said Richards. With tickets priced at $900, Soka in Moka is presently the most affordable premium all inclusive carnival fete in T&T.

Richards is joined by several valuable school alumni and dedicated alma mater. “Every person on our committee volunteers their service and we couldn’t do it without people like Kofi Boxill, Stanton Ragoonanan, Aleishe de Souza, Curlene Marcelle- Mars, Dale Dolly, our site manager Samuel Alexander and Annmarie Narine,” she said. According to Richards, the Soka in Moka All Inclusive has proven to be the school’s most successful fundraiser over the years, aiding substantially in maintaining and refurbishing the facility. “Our largest expense was in 2015 when we spent $300,000 to paint the school’s exterior. Over time, we have raised money from this event that has gone toward refurbishing the basketball court, implementing our school’s security system, outfitting our computer lab, repairing our administrative restrooms and now, we will work towards upgrading our security system at the school.”

Carnival Season in Trinidad and Tobago

Like clockwork, the energy of the carnival season in Trinidad and Tobago is making its grand entry. On Sunday, the event will feature an all-star DJ lineup and major artiste surprises.

“This event is always one that offers value for money. Last minute tickets are still available from committee members for those who have procrastinated on making Soka in Moka a must attend this year,” said Richards, adding that over the years, the support received has been worthwhile.

Premium Experience

This year, Carnival lovers can enjoy signature gourmet foods and a cocktail bar. There will also be a traditional premium drinks bar and much more. Get ready for a great time! “We’re anticipating a dynamic crowd that will bridge the generations on Sunday. One thing’s guaranteed, no other carnival fete offers incomparable safety and a premium experience, like Soka in Moka.”

Soka in Moka Artiste Lineup

This year’s lineup features:

Patrice Roberts and the A Team Band

Raymond Ramnarine and Dil-E-Nadan

D All Starz Band with College Boy Jesse

Viking Ding Dong