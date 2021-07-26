State Representative Anika T. Omphroy Hosts 2021 Uterine Fibroids Awareness Forum

[TAMARAC] – State Representative Anika T. Omphroy (D-Lauderdale Lakes) will host the 2021 Fibroids Awareness Forum on Thursday, July 29th at 6:30pm in-person and online via Zoom.

Special guest speakers include Congresswoman Yvette D. Clarke (IL-14) Co-Founder and Co-Chair of the Congressional Caucus on Black Women and Girls, Congresswoman Lauren Underwood (NY-9) Co-Founder & Co-Chair of the Black Maternal Health Caucus, Deputy Secretary for Health Dr. Shamarial Roberson of the Florida Department of Health, and Tanika Gray Valbrun Founder of The White Dress Project.

Fibroids Awareness Month

July is Fibroids Awareness Month. The National Institutes of Health estimates that 80% of all women will develop uterine fibroids at some point during their lives. Because many women don’t experience any symptoms, it’s possible the incidence of uterine fibroids is even higher. Fibroids are considered benign or noncancerous, but they can lead to pain, suffering and complications. This forum will provide participants with a comprehensive understanding of fibroids and resources to support women who are managing life with them.

In-person seating is limited and face masks are required for all in-person attendees. Please RSVP at Varrol.Bailey@mylforidahouse.gov for the event’s address.

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85900247853?pwd=aUtjM25wd1VYZE00a285ajhnbHZSQT09

Meeting ID: 859 0024 7853

Passcode: 839750