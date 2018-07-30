State Rep. Javier Fernandez Calls for Debates on Fixing Gun Laws

MIAMI – Responding to feedback from constituents of Miami District 114, State Rep. Javier Fernandez is calling today for a series of debates to discuss solutions to the second leading killer of children – gun violence.

Constituents in the Democrat’s district are telling the son of a life-long schoolteacher that education funding is another major priority, as well as affordable housing, transportation and environmental resiliency.

“As I walk and knock on the doors of every home in District 114, I am awed by the hope constituents voice in what we can accomplish together,” Fernandez said. “Their thoughtful solutions and support have fueled the confidence I have that we are on the threshold of real and sustainable change on fixing lax gun laws, and fairly funding Miami-Dade’s public schools including paying teachers a responsible wage.”

Fernandez participated in every debate in the last election. Since first being elected on May 1, Fernandez has been serving tirelessly, speaking to community leaders and other elected officials, and working with constituents to move his voter-driven agenda forward. Fernandez is up for reelection on November 6, 2018.

Fernandez also has called today on his Republican opponent to publicly condemn the family separation policy of his party, the backdoor taxes disguised as tariffs, the tax giveaways to billionaires on Wall Street, the escalating attacks on voting rights and the divisive rhetoric that is undermining the American Dream.

“The day has come for those with integrity to stand up for the rule of law and protect those who cannot protect themselves,” Fernandez said.

Fernandez recently hosted a town hall on gun violence prevention. Former state Senator Dwight Bullard, Miami-Dade County Commissioner Eileen Higgins, and MJ and Fred Wright of Moms Demand Action, Florida, joined him and the 100 supporters who attended.