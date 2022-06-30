Mayor Hazelle Rogers Qualifies as a Candidate for Broward County Commission District 9

[LAUDERDALE LAKES] – On June 14th, Mayor Hazelle Rogers the Mayor of the City of Lauderdale Lakes officially qualified as a Candidate to represent the residents of Broward County Commission District 9 in the August 23rd Special Election because of the resignation of Commissioner Dale Holness.

Credentials

Hazelle Rogers is no stranger to government and public service. She’s spent 25 years in elective office in Lauderdale Lakes and the Florida House of Representatives. In addition, Rogers has always championed economic development. Plus, she has a keen interest in helping to create opportunities for jobs and growth.

In the Florida Legislature and as a Commissioner and Mayor of Lauderdale Lakes, Hazelle Rogers has supported funding for large infrastructure projects at the ports. Plus, funding for construction and repairs of roads and bridges and resiliency projects that provide for upgrades to the water and wastewater systems. More importantly, affordable housing with a focus on home ownership opportunities, diversity in our park infrastructure and better transit opportunities. Best of all, cultural tourism activities that benefit the residents and businesses in our county.

Campaign Objectives

As a County Commissioner, Hazelle Rogers will continue to support the County’s biggest economic engines – Sea Port, Airport, and Tourism. She will make workforce training and housing challenges a priority. In the Florida Legislature, Hazelle Rogers was the Ranking Member on the very powerful House Transportation and Economic Development Appropriations Committee, where she worked closely with Broward County’s Sea Port, Airport, and Tourism community. She is no stranger to their issues and needs.

“Representing District 9 will be an opportunity to reengage with the residents of the cities of Plantation, Lauderhill, Oakland Park, Ft. Lauderdale & unincorporated area off 31 Ave. that I represented as a State Representative”. Additionally, as both a private citizen and a public servant I have strived to serve my community to the best of my ability. I believe that my service record of accomplishments and service has adequately prepared me to be your Broward County Commissioner for District 9”, said Mayor Rogers.

Key Areas of Focus

Additionally, Hazelle Rogers will focus on confronting the rapidly rising rate of inflation. Plus, the effect it will have on her core focus areas, Economic Development with an emphasis on small businesses and an acute sensitivity to Public Safety in her capacity as mayor during Covid-19 impact. Education will also occupy a special place in her tenure as will the cultural environment and the importance of Cultural Tourism. This was her focus before being elected and this has been evidenced by the fact that she has been a strong advocate for Netball, bringing a Global Championship Netball Tournament to Broward County Convention Center for 10 consecutive days.

Community Involvement

As a founder of the oldest multicultural festival in Broward County, Unifest, now in its 28th year she continues to encourage cultural assimilation. This is evidenced by the orchestration of a continuing Cultural Exchange program. This cultural exchange began with the Portmore Marching band out of Jamaica as a cultural partner to the Boyd Anderson marching band who has visited their counterparts as part of the exchange. Hazelle was also instrumental in the building of the Lauderhill Regional Park where the next Cricket World Cup would be held this August.