State of Florida, Home Depot Partner to Provide COVID-19 Testing Sites

TALLAHASSEE – The Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) confirmed that three COVID-19 testing sites across the state have been created through a partnership between FDEM, Home Depot, and Quest Diagnostics.

One site in Boca Raton has been open since May 29, and the other two sites will open on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at noon. The testing sites will be located in Home Depot parking lots for FDEM to conduct COVID-19 testing.

Home Depot parking lot locations are:

Home Depot

2350 Cortez Road

Bradenton, Florida 34207

Home Depot

1315 U.S. Highway 19

Holiday, Florida 34691

Home Depot*

9820 Glades Rd

Boca Raton, FL 33434

*The site at Boca Raton opened on May 29.

Testing sites will be open seven days per week, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. The Division is providing staffing and personal protective equipment at each site. Each of these walk-up, parking lot test sites will be able to conduct up to 100 tests per day. Tests will be sent to Quest Diagnostics and results will be available within 5–7 days.

Testing at these sites is free and available to anyone over the age of 18, regardless of symptoms.

Under the direction of Governor DeSantis, the state has established more than 15 drive-thru and 17 walk-up testing sites across the state. To date, more than 230,000 individuals have been tested at these sites. Floridians can find a site near them here.

Last week, FDEM announced a similar testing partnership with Publix to announce three COVID-19 testing sites. In total, there are six COVID-19 sites in partnership with Home Depot and Publix. Previously announced sites can be found here.

Through these private-sector partnerships, the state is able to expand testing efforts even further to ensure every Floridian has the opportunity to be tested in a convenient and accessible way.

These testing sites will begin as a pilot program, with the possibility of future expansion.