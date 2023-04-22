Business

State Activates Florida’s Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program

Flood affected business in Broward are eligible to apply

South Florida Caribbean News
Florida's Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program
BROWARD COUNTY- The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) announced that Governor Ron DeSantis has activated the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program in response to recent flooding.

Florida's Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan ProgramThis program provides short-term, zero-interest working capital loans that are intended to “bridge the gap” between the time a disaster impacts a business and when a business has secured longer recovery funding. Loans are available for up to $50,000 per eligible applicant. The Application period for the Broward County Flooding Emergency Bridge Loan Program will be open until June 19, 2023.

For more information, visit the Rebuild Florida Business Loan Fund website.

Additional details are available by accessing the Broward County Flooding Emergency Bridge Loan frequently asked questions website.

