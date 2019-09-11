Starting Your Real Estate Business 101

Everyone would like to be their own boss, right? You can make the hours, determine who you work with and decide if National Pizza Day is an actual holiday to take the day off.

While there are plenty of jobs out there that may look promising, one of the best career moves to make if you’re looking out for yourself is to turn to real estate. Salaries have room for growth and there are plenty of things you will learn along the way.

There is no perfect path to becoming a property owner or real estate mogul. While there are certainly some educational paths that are better than others, no one is going to look that you studied environmental science and discourage you from becoming a property owner.

So, how you do about starting this new career? Look below to find out the basic steps.

Commit to the Idea

Becoming a property owner is a bit different than other lines of work. There’s going to be a lot of time and money invested into your business and it’s not one that you can back out at a moment’s notice.

Going down this career path is going to take a lot of dedication and time, meaning you should be sure that you’re in for the long haul. The average person owns their home for anywhere between 10-14 years , meaning you can’t just decide you don’t like the job one day!

Looking for Property

Even real estate novices know the trade’s most important rule: location, location, location. When you’re looking for a property, you need to make sure that you’re buying a property people want to actually live in.

If the site was vacant before you purchased it, you should ask why and see what can be done to make sure it doesn’t stay vacant for long. Make sure you’re buying something that people want to actually use and enjoy.

The Money Question

Most people aren’t able to walk up to any property with a big suitcase of crash, plop it on the desk and buy the property immediately. That’s why there are these wonderful loans out there that help people purchase a home or property.

If you look hard enough, you could probably find some kind of loan or payment system for anything in the world. Just like with home mortgages, their are commercial real estate loans. The parameters are different , as most lending companies require you to put down 20% minimum.

That’s why plenty of people end up going into the property owning business as a group or with their families. It’s easier to pool money together and start a business than going it alone.

Learn a New Trade

Most homeowners dreams are to purchase a move-in ready home. Some people enjoy the renovation work but many times, it’s just not possible. Sure, every house may need a new coat of paint or a mirror in the bathroom, but there are some houses that have a laundry list of items that need to be replaced or repaired.

When purchasing property, it might be easier to hire someone to come in and take care of all of those items. But, it’s much cheaper to do it yourself.

If you don’t consider yourself the world’s greatest handyman, then it may be time to learn. See what you can do on your own before you go calling someone else to come in and fix an issue for you. It’s going to save you a handful of money, meaning you can start saving up for your next property.

Hiring Help

While you may have to eventually hire a contractor to take care of something you are unable to take care of, there are also other jobs that you may be looking for help.

Property managers can come in and take care of the little tasks so you can continue to focus on the big picture. If you’re using your rental properties for vacation rentals, a property manager could take care of checking someone in or helping them if they’ve lost their keys.

That might be a step for way down the road, but it’s important to think of the whole picture and your entire goal.