St. Thomas, USVI Trending for Spring Travel

ST. THOMAS – According to a new report from Airbnb, St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands is trending for spring travel among Airbnb guests.

The popular home-sharing service compared spring bookings from this year and last to determine which destinations have increased in popularity the most. St. Thomas took the sixth spot, with year-over-year growth in Airbnb bookings of 338 percent.

The recognition comes just shortly after Airbnb named St. Thomas its top Caribbean destination for 2018, as it experienced a 600 percent increase in bookings over the previous year.

Additionally, St. Thomas was recently announced as a trending location for 2018 New Year’s Eve celebrations by travel booking platform KAYAK.

In its interpretation of the most recent data, Airbnb notes that “travelers are yearning for local exchanges in less frequented cultural districts over popular hot spots.” Additionally, the brand finds that travelers continue to book trips to Caribbean destinations still recovering from the impact of the 2017 hurricane season.

Likewise, non-traditional beach vacations are on the rise. Airbnb particularly notes St. Thomas’s mangrove lagoons and easy access to the rest of the U.S. Virgin Islands.

“The U.S. Virgin Islands looks forward to welcoming these travelers to the Territory, many of whom might be visiting for their very first time. Renting an Airbnb during a stay is a great way to see our islands and experience our local VI vibes,” said Joseph Boschulte, Commissioner nominee for U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Tourism. “We hope all travelers who stay with us this spring and summer enjoy the fruits of our collective efforts to improve the tourism experience across the Territory.”

The full list of destinations Airbnb recognized for year-over-year spring booking growth, along with their growth rates, includes:

– Monterrey, Mexico (678 percent)

– Carolina, Puerto Rico (643 percent)

– Santos, Brazil (432 percent)

– San Juan, Puerto Rico (392 percent)

– Dapa, Philippines (380 percent)

– St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands (338 percent)

– Vladivostok, Russia (323 percent)

– Williams, Arizona (315 percent)

– Cologne, Germany (164 percent)

– Guadeloupe, French Caribbean (157 percent)

Airbnb defines “spring” as the booking period between March 1 and April 21.