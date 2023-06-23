St. Maarten’s Leading Hospitality Group, Maho Launches Computer Giveaway

MAHO, St. Maarten – The Maho Group, the leading Caribbean leisure, real estate, gaming and resort company, has launched a new computer donation program to support continued education for staff families. The initiative has seen a donation of 80 personal computers in total provided to current employees of the St. Maarten-based hospitality group since the beginning of May.

“Our staff play a pivotal role in allowing The Maho Group facilities to have achieved and maintain the level of quality and service we have gained the reputation for offering over the past three decades,” said Saro Spadaro, president and CEO of The Maho Group. “We are thrilled at the opportunity to show our gratitude by investing back into the families that have become an extension of ours.”

In this latest effort from the leading Caribbean hospitality group to provide additional resources for staff, existing employees of The Maho Group portfolio, including Sonesta St. Maarten Resorts, Casino Royale, and Maho Village, are invited to sign up for the program and be considered for the next round of the complimentary personal computers. The initiative has been led by the company’s IT department to source and refurbish the equipment in-house prior to presenting to local staff households on the island of St. Maarten.

The computer donations are the latest in a long string of local island initiatives where the hospitality group has worked to initiate deep local ties through partnerships, community programs, volunteerism with international, national, and local charitable organizations, and additional projects with a give-back focus. A premier employer on the island, the core value of The Maho Group lies within the importance of contributing to the social well-being of team members and surrounding community.

Previous initiatives include #StayStrongSXM, which raised over $126,000 for staff affected by Hurricane Irma; the establishment of and financial contribution to the Sint Maarten Training Foundation (SMTF) responsible for designing and running the $22M Emergency Income Support and Training Program (EISTP) and the Stronger Together Campaign to benefit the St. Maarten AIDS Foundation.