St. Kitts Tourism Authority Celebrates an Exciting Start to 2024

Basseterre, St. Kitts – The New Year got off to a roaring start as the St. Kitts Tourism Authority achieved notable success through special recognitions and accolades, a New York Fashion Week activation, increased airlift, winter promotions, broadcast segments, and coverage by top-tier media.

St. Kitts continues to be recognized as a premier destination, being named as one of the Best Caribbean Islands to Visit in 2024 by The Knot, Caribbean Journal, and Condé Nast Traveler, and one of the 10 Best Places to Visit in April 2024 by AFAR. The start of the year also brought quality media coverage from outlets such as Lonely Planet, highlighting the top 15 things to do in St. Kitts, and Travel Weekly, which featured Caribelle Batik as a must-see location.

“We are thrilled with the ongoing success that St. Kitts has received over the past year,” said Ellison “Tommy” Thompson, CEO of The St. Kitts Tourism Authority. “Our new campaigns and promotions will help keep the momentum going throughout 2024 and beyond. We look forward to increasing awareness, sharing the beauty of the island, and providing a memorable travel experience to those visiting St. Kitts.”

World Travel Awards Nominations

Ahead of the 31st Annual World Travel Awards, St. Kitts has been selected as a nominee in four categories including Caribbean’s Leading Adventure Tourism Destination 2024, Caribbean’s Leading Cultural Destination 2024, Caribbean’s Leading Dive Destination 2024, and Caribbean’s Leading Tourist Board 2024.

Venture Deeper

Recently, the St. Kitts Tourism Authority unveiled their latest “Venture Deeper” out-of-home brand activation, which is being displayed on taxis in New York City for five weeks. The taxi campaign’s initial phase coincided with New York Fashion Week.

The branded “Venture Deeper” taxis can be found in high-traffic areas in the city, such as the Dumbo Loop, FIDI, Tribeca, SoHo, Lower Manhattan, and the Upper East Side.

The initiative follows Minister of Tourism Marsha Henderson’s appearance on PIX11’s New York Living, where she highlighted the island’s new flight routes from the New York City area, winter promotions, and the Kittitian RumMaster program.

Flight Expansions

To further amplify destination awareness in the New York City Metro Area, St. Kitts made significant expansions in its airlift capacity, increasing accessibility and connectivity. In November 2023, St. Kitts solidified its partnership with JetBlue, which is now the first year-round non-stop flight that offers service to the island three times weekly.

Additionally, non-stop American Airlines flights to St. Kitts depart from New York (JFK) each Saturday until 31st August 2024. Non-stop United flights from Newark (EWR) to St. Kitts also depart each Saturday until 17th August 2024.

The St. Kitts Tourism Authority is preparing for the upcoming Nevis to St. Kitts Cross Channel Swim scheduled for 6th April. Participants will compete in the 2.5-mile open water swim from Nevis to St. Kitts. Additionally, the Tourism Authority is finalizing the ‘Summer of Fun’ 2024 lineup, featuring events such as Restaurant Week, The St. Kitts Music Festival, Grillfest, and more.

Wonders of Winter

The tourism authority is currently promoting the destination’s “Wonders of Winter”, where guests who book their upcoming travel by 11th April can enjoy up to 2 nights free at participating hotels. For more information on participating hotels, visit Wonders of Winter.