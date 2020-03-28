St. Kitts-Nevis MP and Wife Launch COVID-19 Overseas Student Relief Fund

Basseterre, St Kitts – St Kitts-Nevis Labour (SKNLP) Parliamentary Representative for St Christopher 3 (West Basseterre), Hon Konris Maynard and Mrs Maynard have launched a COVID-19 Overseas Student Relief Fund by committing EC$5,000 to assist St Kitts and Nevis students studying abroad and who have been impacted by COVID-19.

On March 20, Maynard issued a public call for the Government of St Kitts and Nevis to assist Kittitian and Nevisian students studying overseas and who are caught up in the throes of the COVID-19 crisis. His call had an instant positive response from a national living in Atlanta, Georgia.

“Our overseas students are an integral part of our future and absolutely critical to the sustainability of our country,” said the West Basseterre MP in a FaceBook posting.

He noted that the Timothy Harris-led Team Unity Government is yet to provide any assistance or relief to this group of citizens.

He pointed out that the local students are going to have it particularly rough over the next coming weeks.

“Their part time jobs are no more but their rent and food bills will still be there. They can’t fly home and feel stranded. In an effort to stimulate some support for our students, my wife and I are committing EC$5000.00 to a COVID-19 Overseas Student Relief Fund,” he announced.

He issued a call to “other good citizens to contribute to this fund to cushion the impact on our overseas students.”

Maynard promised to identify a credible professional or Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) to manage the fund and provide details accordingly.

“Let us always try our best to protect our future…and our overseas students form part of that future,” said Maynard.