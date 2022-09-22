KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Leader of the Opposition and President of the People’s National Party, Mark J. Golding, MP, along with a delegation of senior members of the Party, continue their tour of the Jamaican Diaspora, with the next stop being the United Kingdom from October 6 – 8, 2022.

The Delegation will travel to London and Birmingham, United Kingdom, to meet Jamaicans from all walks of life in celebration of Jamaica’s Diamond Jubilee and to celebrate their contributions to their adopted homes, their continued support of Jamaica, and to draw on how their dual knowledge can continue to benefit Jamaica. Both areas of the UK have sizeable Jamaican populations that consist of recent immigrants and first- and second-generation British Jamaicans.

The Opposition believes that Jamaicans overseas are a vital part of the country’s development and will continue to meet with members of the Jamaican Diaspora to engage them in meaningful and constructive discussions about the future of Jamaica.

The Tour comes on the heels of the Opposition Leader’s public commitment to more meaningful engagement with Jamaica’s Diaspora, including supporting Diaspora representation in Jamaica’s Senate.

Several Jamaican and Caribbean organizations in the UK are partnering with the Jamaica Diaspora UK – West Midlands to organize the Opposition Leader’s Tour, which is gearing up to be an exciting addition to the Opposition’s Diaspora tour, which started in the United States in July 2022.