St. Kitts & Nevis End Vaccination & COVID-19 Testing Entry Requirements for Travelers

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – Effective immediately, the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis has ended all COVID-19-related entry testing and vaccination requirements. The recent announcement indicates that the Federation is now open to both vaccinated and unvaccinated travellers.

Additionally, travellers will no longer be required to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test to enter the Federation. This change comes under the leadership and guidance of Prime Minister Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew. Dr. Drew also serves as Minister of Health.

“The removal of entry testing and vaccination requirements comes at a time when traveller confidence is on the rise. The combination of increasing demand and more seamless travel processes will make St. Kitts even more desirable to visitors abroad,” said Ellison “Tommy” Thompson, CEO of the St. Kitts Tourism Authority. “We are pleased to communicate the removal of restrictions which would improve the destination’s travel experience.”

Those travellers considering a last-minute escape can book now through August 30th to take advantage of St. Kitts’ summer promotion, Sweet Side of Summer, featuring up to three nights free at participating hotels. Exceptional accommodations are amplified by an array of cultural, relaxation, culinary and outdoor adventure activities. In November, culinary takes the stage with the St. Kitts annual Grill Fest. The fest showcases local grill masters and exceptional food and drink.