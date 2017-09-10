St. Kitts Government to scale back on Independence celebration activities

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – In light of the passing of Hurricane Irma last week and the threat of further storms impacting the Federation, the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis has determined that it is in the best national interest to review the celebratory activities planned to commemorate the 34th anniversary of Independence.

Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris announced on Friday (September 8) that his Government took the decision to curtail the number of activities that was part of the originally publicized calendar. The activities affected fall between the period Friday, September 9 to Wednesday, September 20, 2017.

“The renaming ceremony for the Mental Health Day Treatment Centre, which was originally scheduled for Friday, September 8th was postponed; (2), the Appreciation Service for Sanitation Workers scheduled for Sunday, September 10th has been postponed; (3), school visits by Cabinet members, which were slated to commence on Monday, September 11th are now cancelled. However, students can still look forward to the annual Schools’ Patriotic Programme and Treat, as that event will take place as planned on Monday, September 18th; (4), both the Prime Minister’s Independence Lecture Series and the St. Kitts Nevis Defence Force Flag Raising Ceremony planned for Monday, September 11th have been cancelled,” Prime Minister Harris stated.

The National Fruit Day and the re-opening ceremony for the National ICT Centre, originally scheduled for September 12, have been postponed until further notice.

The prime minister further stated that the Zonal Prayer Service, which is planned for Tuesday, September 12, has now been converted into a National Day of Thanksgiving and Prayer, as the nation seeks to unite, rebuild and acknowledge God’s providence following the passage of these storms.

“The Independence State Service is still slated for Sunday, September 17th at the Charlestown Methodist Church. The Annual National Heroes Day ceremony will go ahead as planned at our historic National Heroes Park on Saturday, September 16th; the Independence Day Parade at the Warner Park Cricket Stadium and the ensuing Toast at Camp Springfield, which are slated for Tuesday, September 19th, will be executed as originally planned; the Independence Cocktail Reception slated for the evening of September 19th will be hosted as planned.”

St. Kitts and Nevis’ 34th Independence anniversary celebrations are being observed under the theme, “Youth, Vision, Integrity – Securing Our Nation’s Prosperity.”