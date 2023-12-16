KINGSTON, Jamaica – Billionaire Chairman of the National Commercial Bank, Michael Lee Chin, Hotelier Lee Issa and Grammy Award Winner Gramps Morgan are among several Jamaican businessmen to support The Jamaica Stock Exchange Yuletide Telethon in video endorsements.

The telethon will take place from December 15 to 17, 2023 and is seeking to raise $40 million to support the projects that are listed on the Jamaica Stock Exchange’s social platform.

The Yuletide Telethon will be broadcasted live in Jamaica on CVM TV and the JSE’s own cable channel – CBX via FLOW channel 143 and Digicel channel28 and across the world via the Internet on both websites of the JSE –www.jamstockex.com and the JSSE – www.jsseja.com, as well as the JSE’s social media platforms.

Lee Issa and Gramps Morgan appeared courtesy of Contractor’s Marketing.

