St. Kitts and Nevis PM in Anguilla to meet with nationals

St. Kitts and Nevis PM Harris in Anguilla to meet with Nationals of St. Kitts and Nevis affected by Hurricane Irma

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – At 12:30 pm today, Wednesday, September 13th, 2017, at Freedom Park, which is adjacent to the Clayton J. Lloyd International Airport, Prime Minister, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris is scheduled to meet in Anguilla with residents there who are nationals of St. Kitts and Nevis.

The Honourable Prime Minister will use the opportunity to assess their needs coming out of last Wednesday’s hurricane, and reassure them of the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis’ commitment and support during this difficult time.

Prime Minister Harris will get a first-hand look at the damages caused by Hurricane Irma.

The Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis is part of the OECS Monetary Council’s delegation currently visiting the storm-ravaged island.

Members of the delegation who traveled from St. Kitts and Nevis include the Governor of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB), Mr. Timothy Antoine, and Minister of Public Infrastructure, the Honourable Ian Patches Liburd.

A second team, led by Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Honourable Mark Brantley, travels to Anguilla and St. Maarten tomorrow, Thursday, September 14th, to further assess the needs of nationals living in those countries.