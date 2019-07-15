Basseterre, St Kitts – The St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party and the Parliamentary Opposition in the National Assembly have welcomed the visit of the President of the Republic of China to the Federation of St Kitts and Nevis stating that it will strengthen and deepen relations.

“The St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party, particularly the Parliamentary Opposition of St. Kitts and Nevis, welcome Her Excellency, Dr. Tsai Ing-wen, President of the Republic of China on Taiwan, to the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis and extends best wishes for the strengthening and deepening of diplomatic relations and cooperation between our two countries,” a statement released Monday from the Office of the Leader of the Opposition, the Rt Hon Denzil L Douglas said.

“The Republic of China (Taiwan) is one of St. Kitts and Nevis’ oldest and most valued partners. Diplomatic relations between our two countries was established almost immediately upon our attainment of independence. The special bond that has developed over the years between our two countries has grown from strength to strength and has endured the vicissitudes of the times,” said the statement.

It noted that beginning with the signing of the Agreement on Technical Cooperation between Taiwan and Saint Christopher and Nevis in 1984, “Taiwan has been a reliable and consistent partner in the development of our Federation in the areas of agriculture, education, information and communication technology and renewable energy.”

“These development projects have contributed tremendously to the successful transformation of our sugar monocrop economy to the highly diversified and globally integrated economy that it is today,” the statement added.

The Parliamentary Opposition commended most especially, the significant contribution that Taiwan has made to human resource development across the Federation through its various scholarship and training programmes as well as in the area of agriculture which has revolutionized the agricultural sector and impacted the lives of hundreds of our young people.

President Tsai is the third Taiwanese leader to visit the Federation of St Kitts and Nevis since its independence. The two former Taiwan presidents who have paid state visits to St Kitts and Nevis at the invitation of then St Kitts and Nevis Prime Minister, the Rt. Hon. Dr. Denzil L. Douglas have been His Excellency President Chen Shui-bian and His Excellency President Ma Ying-jeou who visited St Kitts and Nevis in 2005 and 2013 respectively.