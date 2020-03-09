Spoken Soul Festival Set To Showcase the Strength and Creativity of South Florida Women Artists

// // //

Spoken Soul Festival 2020 Theme Celebrate the Woman’s Right To Vote Highlights the Commemoration of the 19th Amendment At The Adrienne Arsht Center March 19-22, 2020

MIAMI – The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County, in partnership with the Diaspora Vibe Cultural Arts Incubator (DVACI), and WomenArts, will present the Spoke Soul Festival (SSF) during March at the Arsht Center (1300 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33132).

The thought-provoking programming which celebrates how women change and impact the world kicks off on March 19th, 2020, with the SHE VOTES Panel at the Arsht Center – Knight Concert Hall Peacock Education Center at 3 pm.

The SHE VOTES panel will challenge the narrative of the commemoration of the 19th Amendment and the role Florida played in the suffrage movement.

The panel will be moderated by Marisol Zenteno, President of The League of Women Voters. The panel includes; Honorable Judge, Angelica D. Zayas, Jane Kyle Altman-Marketing Principal, Kaufman Rossin-Past Chair, Women’s Fund Miami, Lori St John, CEO, CPA, Esq., Author & International Speaker, and a representative from Dream Defenders.

This free and open to the public event requires RSVP at education@arshtcenter.org.

The open night reception will take place also on March 19th from 5 pm-7 pm and will open the exhibition “A Woman Speaking to Women: The Political Art of Nina Allender.”

Allender is considered one of the most significant political artists who captured the spirited struggle for women’s rights as it happened and providing a unique window into this intense chapter in women’s history. Rosie Gordon-Wallace curated the exhibition.

Spoken Soul INReach Day will host middle and high school students, teen museum groups to have a guided tour of the exhibition on March 20th, from 10 am- 12 pm.

Attendees will participate in arts activities to create poetry and artwork that would reflect a modern-day Miami suffrage movement. The results will be featured at the SSF showcase.

“Now more than ever, a women’s voice is not only important but needed. That is why we aim to provide South Florida women artists and our community a platform to engage in an authentic dialogue using the arts. We hope the women in our community will feel connected to the accomplishments of women in history, confident in the present, and excited about their future,” states Deborah Magdalena, Spoken Soul Festival Founder and Director.

SPOKEN SOUL FESTIVAL – MAIN EVENT

Mar 21, 7 pm – 9 pm Spoken Soul Showcase Vol. 13 – SWAN Day Miami will spotlight 10 South Florida women artists through a free and open to the public showcase at the Peacock Foundation Studio of the Arsht Center. After a countywide call for women artists of all ages, the selected artists will present new interdisciplinary and collaborative commissioned works based on the theme “The Women’s Right To Vote.”

This event is made possible with the support of the Miami Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs and the Cultural Affairs Council, the Miami Dade County Mayor and Board of County Commissioners.

9pm – 10pm After Party – Artist Meet & Greet

This free and open to the public event requires RSVP at arshtcenter.org

SPOKEN SOUL FESTIVAL FUNDRAISER

Mar 22, 11 am – 3 pm Spoken Soul’s Vanessa Baez Memorial Women’s Brunch is the festival’s fun and fabulous fundraising event. This year’s guest speaker is State Representative for District 108 Dotie Joseph and will be hosted at BRAVA by Brad Kilgore at the Arsht Center. She will speak on her personal story and the 100th anniversary of the women’s right to vote.

Price $80-$125 Tickets available at spokensoulfestival.com

3 pm – 5 pm Exhibition Open. This free and open to the public exhibition requires RSVP at education@arshtcenter.org.

SPOKEN SOUL FESTIVAL CLOSING EVENT

March 31st, 6:30 pm – 8:00 pm Spoken Soul’s She Talks: A Review of Women Artists Affiliated with Florida will feature a talk from fine art and furniture appraiser Celeste Davis. She will present a history of select women artists associated with Florida and how the women’s right to vote has led to the success of women artists. This free and open to the public event requires RSVP at education@arshtcenter.org.