Spirit of Jamaica Captures Washington, in Passport DC

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The spirit of Jamaica left an indelible imprint on Washington DC’s highly touted Passport DC ‘Around the World Embassy Tour’ 2024, with the Jamaican Embassy opening its doors last Saturday, May 4, to throngs of visitors to the US capital city.

Saturday’s inclement weather was no match for the excitement of those who made the Jamaica stop in DC, eager for a sample of delectable bites of Jamaican cuisine and culture. Neither were the long lines that at times spilled out onto the streets, snaking from the embassy around the block into Connecticut Avenue,

Passport DC Around the World Embassy Tour is part of an annual Washington, DC, tradition taking participants “around the world” for a variety of food, art, dance, fashion, music, innovations, and manufactured goods from different countries.

With people gathering as early as an hour before the embassy doors opened, a warm and upbeat atmosphere welcomed visitors eager to explore the rich heritage and flavours of the island paradise. The event proved a resounding success, undoubtedly leaving a lasting impression on the more than 2,000 visitors who stopped in for the Jamaican adventure.

One of the highlights of the evening was the exquisite culinary tour that served up authentic, tantalizing Jamaican delicacies: mouthwatering jerk chicken and patties, skillfully prepared by the talented chefs from DC’s Jerk@Nite. Rum punch cocktails, refreshing juices, and delicious snacks compliments of Grace Foods and Appleton Rum added a special touch to the savoury treats on offer.

The Embassy of Jamaica, Jamaica Tourist Board, and EMD Sales partnered to deliver delightful momentary escapes to the white sand beaches of Jamaica. By way of immersive displays and captivating visuals, guests experienced the allure of the island’s crystal-clear waters, vibrant marine life, and stunning landscapes – one patron likening the adventure to being in Jamaica but skipping the need for passports, airports, and flying.

The JTB-Embassy partnership gave visitors an opportunity to dream, to envision themselves basking in the warmth of the Jamaican sun and enjoying a truly unforgettable vacation.

“It was a pleasure to host such a diverse and enthusiastic group of visitors during the Passport DC ‘Around the World Embassy Tour,’” said deputy chief of mission at the Embassy, Ms. Lishann Salmon. “Our goal was to transport our guests to Jamaica through an immersive cultural experience, showcasing our vibrant traditions, delicious cuisine, and the natural beauty of our island. We are thrilled to have been able to share the spirit of Jamaica with all who attended.”

This year’s Jamaican attractions included Appleton Rum Tasting, Jamaican Rum Punch Sampling, Jamaican Culture Corner, Coconuts and Sugar Cane, Jamaican Fashion Corner, Jamaican Art Corner, Jamaican Cuisine, and Live Jamaican DJ music.