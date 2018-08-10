Special Meaning for Irvin “Carrot” Jarrett Classic Reggae Hit, “Always Around”

by Howard Campbell

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Best known as the frenetic percussionist for Third World, Irvin “Carrot” Jarrett did not write many songs for the eclectic reggae band. But to celebrate the birth of his son Zuar Ard, he penned one of their classics.

Always Around, a heartfelt ballad from Third World’s 1979 album The Story’s Been Told, is a fan favorite and a must-play for the band that was formed in 1971. Jarrett, who joined them one year later, died on August 1 in Kingston, Jamaica at age 69.

The song still resonates with his ex-wife Gina Adler who shared a tidbit about Always Around.

“For commercial reasons, the group changed one line in the song that would turn it into a sweet love song. ‘A child is born of you and I and you’re always around’,” recalled Adler, who lives in South Florida.

Featuring Bunny Rugs’ powerful vocals and a piercing solo from guitarist Steven “Cat” Coore, Always Around heard Third World at their peak. Adler said Jarrett stood out on other songs like Lagos Jump “because of the amazing solo he played” and Fret Not Thyself.

Adler said she first met Jarrett in 1972 at a club in Kingston. They began dating several years later, then married and had two daughters, Rain and Sky.

She remembers his passion for music and commitment to a healthy lifestyle.

“What stood out most about him for me was his commitment to his routines and the discipline that governed how he cared for his body. Irvin was one of the few Rastas that I knew who was completely drug-free,” she stated. “No alcohol, no weed, nothing processed. He had a daily routine of meditation and exercise and no matter what was going on around him, he found the time to complete his routine.”

Jarrett left Third World in the late 1980s and dedicated his life to wellness. He hosted a show, Living Well, on Radio Jamaica and was a respected figure in Jamaica’s holistic industry.

Adler said she last saw her former husband in July.

“I asked him to pay a visit to a friend of mine who is battling the final stages of cancer. He said he could give me about half an hour with my friend but ended up staying for almost three hours. We spoke again a few times regarding the program he was designing for that person. And we spoke about our children, how well they are all doing and about our beautiful granddaughter Noa Lee who he loved so much,” she said.

Irvin “Carrot” Jarrett is survived by widow Alisia, five children and a grandchild.